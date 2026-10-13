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India protests make headlines across the world... and in India

Tue, 13 October 2026
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Two leaders of India's Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) were detained by police early on Tuesday after entering the protest site at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and raising slogans calling for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over a disputed revision of electoral rolls.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke shared a video on social media showing Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das being taken away by police. The footage showed the two men and several others climbing over barricades before waving the Indian flag and shouting slogans.

The controversy centres on allegations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's opponents that the revision of voter lists favours his party. Both the ruling party and the Election Commission have denied the charge.

Demonstrations demanding Kumar's resignation have continued for several days. Security has been tightened across Delhi as police enforce restrictions on the places where protests are permitted.

Early on Tuesday, Dipke, Das and Ranka posted videos of the incident, showing Das and Ranka entering the protest site.

"You cannot denotify the resistance," Dipke wrote on X.

Jantar Mantar, a historic observatory in the capital, has long been a gathering point for protesters.

Read more here.


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