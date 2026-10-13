India, Canada discuss advancing trade pact talks

23:40

India and Canada on Tuesday discussed advancing negotiations for the proposed trade pact to provide deeper market access for each other's goods and services.



Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his Canadian counterpart, Maninder Sidh, held the discussions.



"Discussed advancing the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) negotiations, with a focus on a balanced, mutually beneficial agreement that enhances market access and unlocks new trade and investment opportunities," Goyal said in a social media post.



He expressed confidence that the CEPA will provide fresh momentum to bilateral trade and strengthen our economic partnership for shared prosperity.



The minister, however, did not state any details about the discussions.



CEPA is a kind of free trade agreement, under which two trading partners either significantly reduce or eliminate import duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them. It also eases norms to boost trade in services and investment.



The meeting was important, as India and Canada's chief negotiators concluded the fifth round of negotiations for the pact on October 9 in Canada.



Both sides aim to conclude the negotiations by the end of this year.



Bilateral trade in goods declined 8.23 per cent to $7.95 billion in 2025-26 from $8.7 billion in 2024-25