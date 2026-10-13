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ICG ship rescues 6 fishermen off Mamallapuram coast

Tue, 13 October 2026
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The Indian Coast Guard rescued six fishermen in a midnight search and rescue operation off the Mamallapuram coast.

A Defence Wing, in its release, on Tuesday here said that the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship Sujay, that was on a routine patrolling, responded swiftly to a distress call received from Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) 'Sri Balaji' over Maritime Mobile Broadcast (MMB) Radio device at about 10 PM on 12 October 2026.

Accordingly, the boat was approximately 5 km north east off Mamallapuram and had sustained critical hull damage, resulting in flooding in the machinery compartment, thus posing threat to the lives of all its six crew members.

Braving adverse weather conditions at sea, the alert and professional crew of the ICGS Sujay swiftly initiated the rescue operations by precisely locating the boat and safely rescuing all six crew of the distressed boat in pitch dark conditions of the night.

The rescued fishermen were administered first aid by the Coast Guard ship's doctor and safely brought to Chennai Harbour on 13 October 2026 in stable and healthy condition.

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