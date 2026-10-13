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Hundreds detained amid Cong students' wing flash protest in Delhi

Tue, 13 October 2026
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Srinivas BV shares this image on X, writing: 'Desh ka mood check'
Srinivas BV shares this image on X, writing: 'Desh ka mood check'
Congress' students' wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday staged a flash protest at Rajiv Chowk metro station, demanding immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of electoral irregularities.

The protest was led by NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar, who was detained along with hundreds of activists, according to a statement issued by the student organisation.

A large police force was deployed in Connaught Place -- located close to Jantar Mantar -- as protesters gathered at Gate 7 of Rajiv Chowk metro station and raised slogans against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Jakhar said detention of student activists would not silence their demand for accountability from the Election Commission, alleging that authorities were using force to curb peaceful protests.

NSUI national media in-charge Ravi Hanuman Pandey condemned the detentions, saying the organisation's movement against "vote chori" would only intensify until Kumar resigned.

The organisation said it would continue to raise concerns over electoral transparency and accountability through peaceful and democratic means.

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