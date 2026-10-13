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Food inflation at 7.74%: Cong

Tue, 13 October 2026
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10:40
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Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on the Narendra Modi-led government over rising inflation, claiming that prices of almost every food item have "crossed all limits". 

"Vote Theft is the Truth. Back-Breaking Inflation is the Reality," Ramesh posted on X. 

He said that while headlines report retail inflation at 5.54 per cent in September, "the real story is that food inflation has hit 7.74 per cent". He added that the prices of almost every food item have shot up, citing onions (up 108 per cent), garlic (55 per cent), ginger (63 per cent) and lemons (36 per cent).

"According to government data, retail inflation has steadily risen from 3.40 per cent in March to 5.54 per cent in September, marking the highest level in 23 months," he added.

Ramesh said the impact was not limited to food. "The impact of inflation isn't confined to just the dinner plate. Essentials like transportation, education, clothing, shoes, and household goods are all getting more expensive," he said.

"The poor are losing their daily bread from their plates, the middle class is seeing their savings vanish from their pockets, and the burden of debt keeps growing, but the Prime Minister is drowned in arrogance, paying no attention to the people's troubles," the Congress leader added.

Targeting the Centre over its "achhe din" promise, Ramesh said, "The government that came to power promising 'good days' is not only stealing votes but also robbing savings."

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