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FDA suspends licences of Domino's, 2 other eateries

Tue, 13 October 2026
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The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of three food establishments in Mumbai, including a Domino's Pizza outlet in Parel, following severe food safety violations, officials said on Tuesday.

The FDA, in a statement, said that the licences or registrations of Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, which operates Domino's Pizza at Parel, Maaz Food Parcel and Catering in Bhandup West, and Mughal Dhaba in Kurla West have been suspended after inspections.

Inspectors noted that the pizza outlet had failed to rectify flaws highlighted in an earlier improvement notice issued in August, and did not submit food-contact packaging conformity reports or maintain equipment maintenance logs.

A reinspection on October 9 found that vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items were stored together in the same deep freezer and chicken and paneer were cooked on the same oven or grill, the FDA said.

In a separate enforcement drive in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the FDA seized 12,382 kg of suspected adulterated and misbranded edible oil valued at Rs 23.35 lakh from an oil repacking unit, Bajrang Trading Company.

The unit's licence was suspended on the spot after it scored a dismal 10 out of 206 marks during inspection, citing severe unhygienic conditions, inadequate pest control, and lack of mandatory food-testing laboratory facilities, the release said.

Additionally, FDA officials raided a facility in the Limbaganesh area of Beed district, seizing prohibited food items worth Rs 4.6 lakh, following which a case was registered at Neknur police station.

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