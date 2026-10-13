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Embassy issues advisory for Indians in Saudi Arabia

Tue, 13 October 2026
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Muslims perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Picture taken with a mobile phone. Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters
Muslims perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Picture taken with a mobile phone. Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters
 
The Indian embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has advised Indians staying in the kingdom to remain calm, vigilant and remain indoors in case of an aerial attack and follow the instructions given by local authorities.

The statement came after Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen attacked Saudi Arabia airports last week in which one Indian national from Hyderabad was killed at Riyadh airport.

The statement from the embassy further says, "Indian nationals in emergency who wish to depart Saudi Arabia may also avail flights available from airports in neighbouring Gulf countries, particularly Qatar and Bahrain. However, it may be noted that this is subject to obtaining visa from the respective country as per the rules."

The statement concluded by stating, "Scheduled flights by Saudia airlines continue to operate from Dammam, Jeddah and Medina. Flynas is operating scheduled flights on Dammam-Lucknow sector. Indian nationals are advised to remain in regular contact with respective airlines and verify the latest status of their flights."

--Rediff News

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