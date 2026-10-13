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Delhi SIR: 20 lakh logical discrepancies, unmapped cases resolved, says CEO

Tue, 13 October 2026
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Around 20 lakh cases out of nearly 33 lakh entries flagged for logical discrepancies or unmapped records in Delhi's voter list have been resolved under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, said.

In a post on X, the CEO said a proactive campaign had been launched to address the discrepancies and ensure that eligible voters are not excluded from the electoral roll.

"If any person has any grievance, please feel free to contact any of the 14,947 Booth Level Officers (BLOs), 902 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), 70 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), 13 District Electoral Officers (DEOs) or the CEO," the statement said.

"No eligible voter will be excluded from the voter list," it added.

According to the data provided by the CEO's office, the West district recorded the highest number of Form 6 applications, with 28,820 applications, taking the total across Delhi to 2,12,400, as of August 30.

South East district recorded the highest number of Form 6A applications, with 253, while the total across Delhi stood at 1,351.

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