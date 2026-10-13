Delhi Police take down 500 posts linked to protests

20:01

The Delhi Police has taken down around 500 social media posts on Tuesday that allegedly created rumours or tried to create unrest among people, a Delhi Police Source said.



Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Bhatia said that the Delhi Police is taking action against alleged fake, misleading and synthetically generated social media posts in connection with recent protests in the national capital.



He stated that the police were monitoring social media and taking appropriate action against content that could spread rumours, disturb public order or constitute a criminal offence.



"Whenever we receive information or conduct patrols and monitoring of social media, and we come across posts that are incorrect, fake, or synthetically generated and which potentially involve a criminal offence. We take appropriate action. This includes having such posts taken down, especially those that are synthetically generated, contain misinformation or rumours, feature obscene content, or threaten public order," Bhatia said.



Bhatia added that several posts had been taken down in connection with the recent protests after examining their content, if it was incorrect, false, based on rumours, artificially created, or capable of disturbing public order, causing problems, or constituting a criminal offence



"We take whatever action is appropriate; if a case needs to be registered, we register one, and if a post needs to be removed, we ensure it is taken down," he said.



"A significant number of takedowns have been executed in connection with recent protests. However, after analysing the content and determining if a post is incorrect, false, based on rumours, artificially created, or capable of disturbing public order, causing problems, or constituting a criminal offence, we take the necessary and appropriate action," Bhatia added.