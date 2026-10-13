Crude Oil Futures Fall 2.4% On Russian Supply Hopes

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-- Rediff News

Supported by the fall in the global crude prices following US President Donald Trump's announcement of buying Russian oil, crude oil futures were down 2.4% on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Tuesday as markets expect possibility of increased Russian diesel exports, and an improvement in flow of oil out of Saudi Arabia's East-West Pipeline.On the MCX, October Crude Oil Futures were down Rs 215 or 2.39%, at Rs 8,765 per barrel and November Crude Oil Futures were fell to Rs 8,722 per barrel, down Rs 213 or 2.38%."Crude oil futures on MCX were trading lower by about 2% today as traders assessed potential supply risk after the attack in Saudi Arabia versus the likelihood of additional Russian diesel exports," said Pinky Yadav, Commodity Fundamental Analyst for Choice Broking.Kaynat Chainwala, AVP Commodity Research at Kotak Neo said that the improved oil flow through the East-West Pipeline in Saudi Arabia and better ship movement eased some of the immediate concerns regarding global supply.Declining crude prices helped Indian bellwethers 30-stock BSE Sensex and 50-stick Nifty 50 jump more than 1.5% at close on October 13.However, she remained skeptical that shipping limitations in the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing missile attacks by Houthi rebels on Saudi oil refineries and airports continue to pose threats to global energy supplies.Internationally, Brent Crude Oil Futures for December Delivery traded at $105.13 per barrel, down $1.52 or 1.43%.US West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil Futures traded at approximately $92.09 per barrel, down nearly 2%.Experts say that a prolonged decline in international crude oil prices would be beneficial to India as it would reduce India's import bill and lessen the burden placed upon consumers by high domestic fuel costs.Chainwala noted that crude oil prices are likely to remain highly volatile as traders evaluate geopolitical risks against improving supply prospects. "An escalation involving Russia, Houthis, or shipping through Hormuz could send Brent higher towards USD 110/bbl, while sustained diplomatic progress and continued supply recovery may limit gain," she stated.