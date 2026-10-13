Congress forms panel to probe Lucknow office clash

21:17

Action will be taken against those responsible for the Sunday showdown at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) office in Lucknow, when the party's new state unit chief, Aradhana Misra Mona, was to take charge, the opposition party confirmed on Tuesday.



A five-member panel to fix accountability for the embarrassing and ugly showdown between two party factions at the UPCC office has been set up and given a week to submit a report that will form the basis for the action, it said.



The probe team led by former UPCC chief Brijlal Khabri, a prominent Dalit face of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, has begun collecting videos to piece together the sequence of events that led to the two party factions trading barbs and blows.



"We have begun collecting videos. We will invite people to share any evidence in their possession," Khabri told PTI over the phone from Delhi.



"We intend to contact all those, who were either involved in the unfortunate episode or witnessed it," he said.



Videos of the incident, recorded shortly after outgoing UPCC chief Ajay Rai arrived at the party office to hand over charge to Mona, quickly went viral on social media, causing embarrassment to the party that is anxious to expand its electoral footprints in Uttar Pradesh, where it has been out of power since 1989.



The Khabri-led panel includes former MP Ravi Verma, Abhishek Dutt and Abdul Hannan, both All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries from Uttar Pradesh, and Shamina Shafiq, a senior woman leader.



"Action would surely follow after the probe panel submits its report. The matter has been taken very seriously (by the party leadership)," Congress's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Gautam told PTI.



Khabri said he would come to Lucknow to head the inquiry from the party office there.



The exact sequence of events that led to the showdown is not clear.



However, Rai's supporters have accused Mamta Choudhary, a Dalit leader of the party, of using derogatory remarks as the outgoing UPCC chief arrived at the party office to hand over charge to Mona, the daughter of the party's Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari.



Tiwari and Imran Masood, the new working president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress, who were present at the party office, were seen persuading a visibly-angry Rai to stay back for the event.



One of the videos of the incident purportedly showed Choudhary making a remark that provoked Rai's associates to tell her "aukaat mein baat karo (talk within limits)". The brief video is, however, inconclusive.



Rai left for Varanasi after the incident. He has refused to comment on the controversy, though sources have said he has been assured by the party leadership that the entire issue would be looked into.



Choudhary has, however, held her ground, claiming that she has done no wrong.



"I was not even looking at him (Rai) when he arrived at the party office. I do not know what happened but suddenly, his supporters started creating a ruckus. If he was angry at me for any remark that he thought was directed at him, he could have admonished me. But his supporters hurled slippers and expletives at women who were with me. This is not right," she said.



The Congress has not officially clarified what led to the leadership change in its Uttar Pradesh unit months ahead of the 2027 state Assembly polls. According to a popular theory, Mona, a Brahmin, enjoys good equations across the political turf and the new arrangement is aimed at ensuring a smooth alliance deal with the Samajwadi Party (SP).



Rai, a Bhumihar, helmed the Uttar Pradesh Congress for three years, including during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls when the party expanded its electoral footprint in the state. He was not keen on a pre-poll alliance with the SP as, according to him, a post-poll alliance depending on the circumstances would suit the party more.



The Congress currently has just two MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, failing to open its account in Amethi and Raebareli, known as bastions of the party, in the 2022 state polls.



The 2024 Lok Sabha polls, however, ignited hope as the SP-Congress alliance won a hugely-impressive 43 seats (the SP won 37, the Congress six), limiting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to 33 seats in the country's most-populous state.