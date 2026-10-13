BJP rants about Rahul 'pushing' DKS at Delhi protests

17:05

@BJP4Karnataka posted the video of Rahul Gandhi 'pushing' DKS

Karnataka BJP on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over an incident in which Chief Minister D K Shivakumar was allegedly pushed aside during the opposition's 'March for Democracy' in New Delhi on October 12, terming it an "insult" to the entire state.



Citing a video of the incident, the BJP said Kannadigas will never forgive Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party.



The video clip that has now gone viral on social media shows CM Shivakumar being pushed behind amid the crowd as he tried to walk beside Rahul Gandhi during the march.



Amid the jostling, Shivakumar was pushed behind, as Rahul Gandhi marched ahead.



In a post on 'X', the Karnataka BJP said, "Rahul Gandhi called the Chief Minister of Karnataka, who represents 7 crore Kannadigas, to Delhi and insulted him. Preventing him from approaching Rahul Gandhi and pushing him away in such an inhumane manner is a grave insult to the entire state of Karnataka by the Congress party. Kannadigas will never forgive Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party."



Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra denounced the march to the Supreme Court in Delhi as a brazen display of "thuggery, arrogance and slavish loyalty".



According to him, the political spectacle orchestrated by the Congress was a "shocking display of contempt" for constitutional propriety and democratic institutions, with even the Judiciary seemingly not spared.



"From Rahul Gandhi pulling CM D K Shivakumar by his kurta and pushing him back into the crowd, to elbowing party karyakarthas and the reported physical manhandling of a female journalist, the disturbing visuals speak volumes about the Congress scion's arrogance, intolerance and sense of entitlement. Classic hallmarks of a dictator!" he said in a post on 'X'.



"For Rahul Gandhi, nothing appears to matter when it comes to his obsession with the Chair - not the dignity of his own party leaders, not the stature of an elected Chief Minister, not the safety of journalists, and seemingly, not even the institutional boundaries that uphold our democracy," he said.



Noting that this is the same authoritarian mindset India witnessed five decades ago during the Emergency, when Rahul Gandhi's grandmother's government trampled upon democratic freedoms and sought to subjugate institutions, Vijayendra said, "if this is how Rahul Gandhi conducts himself as an Opposition leader, one can only imagine the consequences of handing such people the reins of power."



"Worse still, marching to the Supreme Court despite the Chief Justice of India declining a meeting raises serious questions about the attempt to turn political frustration into pressure on the highest court of our land. And what was the outcome of this grand political spectacle? A petition reportedly returned with 14 defects," he said.



Constitutional institutions are not extensions of the Congress party, Vijayendra asserted and said, "The Supreme Court is not a stage for political theatrics, and the Constitution cannot be held hostage to the electoral frustrations of one entitled political dynasty. India's democracy is bigger than the ambitions of one family. No dynasty is above the Constitution. No political leader is above the law."