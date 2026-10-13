BIMSTEC adopts Delhi Declaration to fight terror

22:20

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) countries on Tuesday approved the Delhi Declaration, reaffirming their commitment to regional peace, security and development, with an emphasis on combating 'cross-border terrorism, terror financing and radicalisation', narcotics smuggling, and other issues affecting the region.



The grouping also strongly condemned 'terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism' in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, wherever, by whomsoever and for whatever purposes committed, a government statement said.



The BIMSTEC reiterated 'determination to prevent, combat and eliminate terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism' in a comprehensive and sustained manner, in accordance with the UN Charter and international law and called for effective implementation of the sanctions measures of the UN Security Council, including of the 1267 Sanctions Committee.



The grouping expressed its deepest condolences and solidarity with the victims of terrorist attacks in member States, including India, and their families, and with the governments of the affected States and called for those responsible to be brought to justice in accordance with applicable domestic and international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.



It acknowledged the 'complex and evolving security challenges', and called upon member States to respond appropriately, in the spirit of cooperation and shared responsibility.



Underlining the crucial importance of fostering regional cooperation in security sector under BIMSTEC for preventing, combating and eliminating multi-dimensional challenges to the security, it stressed that security and development are inter-twined and enhancing regional cooperation under BIMSTEC in security sector will contribute to not only ensuring security but also realising developmental aspirations, it said.



It reaffirmed the principle that cooperation within the BIMSTEC in security sector is based on respect for the principle of sovereign equality, territorial integrity, political independence, non-interference in internal affairs, non-aggression, peaceful co-existence, mutual respect and mutual benefit and it is complementary to and not a substitute for bilateral, sub-regional, regional or multilateral cooperation involving the member States.



"In the Delhi Declaration adopted at the First BIMSTEC Home Ministers' Meeting, member countries reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation for regional peace, security, and development. The declaration emphasised combating cross-border terrorism, terror financing, radicalisation, drug trafficking, human trafficking, cybercrime, and organised crime," the statement said.



The declaration outlines principles guiding security cooperation and prioritises information sharing, mutual legal assistance, extradition, capacity building, and the effective implementation of existing agreements and plans of action, it said.



The grouping underlined the need for cooperation to counter radicalization and violent extremism conducive to terrorism, and specifically terror financing.



It also underlined the importance of promoting internationally agreed standards on combating the financing of terrorism and preventing money laundering, in accordance with domestic laws and applicable international laws.



It further called for cooperation to prevent the exploitation of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes and to tackle terrorist recruitment.



Recognizing the Bay of Bengal region as a common security space, the grouping said countries in the region face shared security challenges with transnational and regional dimensions including terrorism, violent extremism, drug trafficking, organized crime, cybercrime, money laundering, financing of terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism, human-trafficking, smuggling of arms, piracy, poaching, illegal human migration and misuse of cyberspace for terrorist activities.



The ministers agreed to a series of agreements and action plans to strengthen regional security cooperation, combat transnational crimes and improve disaster preparedness, it said.



The grouping also approved the Convention against Trafficking in Persons, the BIMSTEC Plan of Action on Drug Control and a memorandum of understanding on capacity building to combat money laundering and terror financing.



The BIMSTEC convention on human trafficking aims to enhance cooperation among member countries in preventing trafficking, criminalising the offence and ensuring the protection and rehabilitation of victims, the statement said.



The drug control plan of the grouping focuses on combating the illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and precursor chemicals, it said.



The grouping also agreed on the memorandum of understanding on money laundering and terror financing, which provides for the exchange of best practices and extensive cooperation in the areas of financial crimes, financial intelligence, investigations, asset recovery, anti-money laundering measures, countering the financing of terrorism, and countering proliferation financing, it said.



The declaration appreciated India's leadership in strengthening regional security cooperation and emphasised the protection of victims of human trafficking involved in online scams.



The grouping approved the BIMSTEC Plan of Action on Illicit Financial Flows and Their Prevention, aimed at identifying the sources, risks, and channels of illicit financial flows among the member countries, it said.



"A Plan of Action for Enhancing Preparedness and Coordination to Address Natural Disasters in the Bay of Bengal Region, proposing coordinated efforts by member countries in regional risk planning, joint exercises, early warning systems, disaster mapping, training centres, information sharing, research, technological innovation, and tsunami risk reduction" was also approved, the statement said.



"India reiterated its commitment to sharing its expertise in police training, counter-terrorism operations, and forensic investigations. The meeting also emphasised cooperation in disaster management, including the proposed BIMSTEC Centre for Disaster Management in Jamnagar, Gujarat," it said.



BIMSTEC is a regional grouping comprising Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand.



It aims to promote economic and technical cooperation among countries bordering the Bay of Bengal and in its neighbourhood.