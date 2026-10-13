Beware of Internet friends bearing gifts

12:14

Veeramani posted this image of himself at an undisclosed destination





Someone even posted his number for kidney donation, adding to his woes.



As the internet had a ball at his expense, Veeramani decided to vanish.



Neighbours told TOI that he decided to move out of his residence after non-stop deliveries to his home.





Reels posted by Veeramani show him travelling by bus, destination unknown.





-- Rediff News





The internet can be a brutal place, as Tamil Nadu-based social media user found to his chagrin.The first time Veeramani, who has 75.7k followers on Instagram, posted a message asking for a holiday, cyberverse opened its heart and purse, and pooled in Rs 6000, which enabled the Madurai based man to go to Kerala and post reels from there.Not for nothing is avarice listed among the seven deadly sins.Lured by this initial success, the Madurai-based SM user next asked for what he thought was something simple. A box of sweets for Diwali.He even posted his address along with the appeal, and waited with bated breath.Users decided to prank him, and how!Delivery executives from Amazon, Flipkart and other ecommerce sites soon landed up at his with appliances such as washing machines, smart TV and smartphones.But all on cash on delivery basis.reports that one TV had a price tag of Rs 1.69 lakh!That was not all.Some users also ordered food delivery to his address from Swiggy and Zomato, again on COD basis.The more adventurous ones converted the whole thing into a virtual meme fest, posting pix of JCB excavators and even army tanks with Veeramani.