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Be prepared for...: Shah's warning to Rahul

Tue, 13 October 2026
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the opposition protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and said they should be prepared once again for a 'crushing defeat' in 2029 as people of the country are with the Bharatiya Janata Party, National Democratic Alliance and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah also said the kind of 'negative politics' the Congress has been engaged in will not benefit it as the opposition party needs to understand people and connect with the public.

"I want to tell Shri Rahul ji and his associates to prepare themselves once again for a crushing defeat in 2029. In the 2029 general elections, the NDA is going to win with a resounding majority, and the Congress is going to face defeat for the fourth consecutive time.

"The people of this country are with Narendra Modi ji, with the BJP, with the NDA. You cannot deny this truth," he told reporters in New Delhi.

Slamming Gandhi, Shah said people of India know his plans of 'getting infiltrators registered as voters'.

"I want to ask Shri Rahul Gandhi ji directly: Is this the result of the SIR? The SIR started only after 2024.

"Ever since you became the principal leader of the Congress, and later its president, and now the Leader of the Opposition, the Congress party has continuously lost elections. You need to engage in introspections. You cannot win the trust of the country's people through fabricated media events and echoes of lies," he said.

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