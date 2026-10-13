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Arjun Rampal starts shooting for Arjun Naga, Billionaire

Tue, 13 October 2026
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IMAGE: Arjun Rampal on the sets of Arjun Naga. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Rampal/Instagram
IMAGE: Arjun Rampal on the sets of Arjun Naga. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Rampal/Instagram
Arjun Rampal is all set to start working on his new film, Arjun Naga.

'Gates opening first day with @anilsharma_dir give us your blessings for #ArjunNaga with @iutkarsharma gonna be one hell of a ride #ArjunNaga begins,' he writes, posting a picture from the sets.

Arjun Naga will be directed by Gadar Director Anil Sharma.

Arjun writes, 'The greatest joy for any director .. that his shootings keep going on and the joy of life keeps coming .. this is karma, this is dharma .. and this is life .. second schedule of 35 days started .. for #ARJUNNAGA Ishwar ki badi kripa.’

The film also features Utkarsh Sharma and Nidhhi Agerwal while Arjun Rampal in the role of an antagonist.

Arjun is also shooting for the Prime Video series, Billionaire, directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Robbie Grewal.

Arjun writes, 'Started this auspicious day of Navratri, seeking the blessings of Mata Devi for #billionaire coming soon on @primevideoin @primevideo with this fabulous team @hansalmehta @robbiegrewal.'

Billionaire will pack in an extensive 45-day schedule in the UK, starting from November 15.

Rediff Movies

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