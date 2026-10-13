All protests are one: Rahul ahead of chai pe charcha

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This comes a day after the raging protests over the vote theft charge reached the Supreme Court's doorstep. Opposition stalwarts, joined by activists and civil society members, undertook a "March for Democracy" on a heavily barricaded route and filed a joint petition against SIR and alleged poll irregularities in a major show of strength in the national capital. The opposition has been demanding the CEC's resignation over the alleged SIR irregularities.



A mammoth crowd carrying flags and posters descended on central Delhi's Connaught Place, with Leaders of Opposition (LoPs) in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, CPI's D Raja, CPI-M leader M A Baby, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, besides NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule, among those joining the march.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he has invited the leaders of the INDIA bloc, opposition MPs, student organisations, and civil society "comrades" to his home for tea, and asserted that "we are all together" in this people's movement to protect democracy.The former Congress chief said that following the tea, the leaders, MPs, members of student organisations and civil society will speak with the media."Today I have invited the leaders of the INDIA alliance, opposition MPs, student organisations, and civil society comrades to my home for tea. In this people's movement to protect democracy, we are all together - and this movement will continue relentlessly," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X."After tea, we will all come together and present our case in front of the media. All protests are one," Gandhi said.Sources said deliberations on the strategy for joint protests against 'vote chori' and to press for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation are also expected to take place during the meeting at Gandhi's 5, Sunehri Bagh Road residence.