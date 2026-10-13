Aishwarya Sakhuja on her Type 1 Diabetes Struggle

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Aishwarya Sakhuja, Photo Courtesy: @ash4sak/Instagram

Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja has been battling with Type 1 diabetes, and she shares her journey in her latest Instagram post.



In a heartfelt message to all the people suffering from Type 1 diabetes, the Saas Bina Sasural actress wrote, 'To everyone living with Type 1: you deserve love that makes room for all of you.



'And to the partners: you don't have to understand everything immediately. Just be willing to learn. Love can't cure Type 1 diabetes. But the right kind of love can make you feel a little less alone in living with it.'



Aishwarya tagged her husband Rohita Nag and added, 'This one's for you. Thank you for being part of my life beyond the numbers, the alarms and the insulin.'



'Type 1 diabetes is a relationship of its own. One that demands your attention, your energy, your patience and, on some days, every last bit of your mental strength. And while nobody can manage it for you, having the right person beside you can make the journey feel a little less lonely. Someone who understands that a blood sugar reading isn't a reflection of your discipline. That a low can be scary. That some days you're exhausted by the sheer effort of having to think about something most people never have to think about.



'Someone who doesn't make you feel like a burden. Who learns, listens, shows up and lets you be a wife, a partner, a woman with a million other things going on, not just a diabetic.'



--REDIFF MOVIES