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A Qantas plane was crawling with bedbugs

Tue, 13 October 2026
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15:47
File pic
File pic
Qantas has been forced to take a plane out of service in Rome after bedbugs were discovered on board a flight from Perth.

The insects were spotted in the front section of economy class on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner operating flight QF5 from Perth to Rome on October 9, a source familiar with the incident confirmed on Tuesday.

Bedbugs are tiny parasitic insects that feed on the blood of humans and other mammals. They can be particularly difficult to eradicate once they establish themselves in an environment.

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