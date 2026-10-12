Woman held at Delhi airport with cannabis worth Rs 5.62 cr; arrested

19:03

An Indian woman arriving from Bangkok was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here after customs officials allegedly recovered 16 kg of 'hydroponic' cannabis worth around Rs 5.62 crore from her baggage, officials said on Monday.



The Indian passenger was intercepted at Terminal 3 on October 10 based on profiling, an official statement said.



During the examination of her trolley bag, officials recovered six polythene pouches containing suspected 'hydroponic' (water-grown) cannabis weighing 16,041 grams (net), the statement said.



The suspected contraband was seized under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the woman was arrested under relevant sections, according to the statement.