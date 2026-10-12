Why not cap prices of all medicines, SC asks govt

19:30

The Supreme Court on Monday said the Centre's response on capping the trade margin of anti-cancer drugs at 30 per cent of the maximum retail price (MRP) is "hardly anything to be happy about" and questioned why the government cannot cap trade margins of other medicines.



The Centre, which has earlier come under severe criticism from the top court for steep markup of cancer drugs by hospitals, said that the government has taken an important decision to cap the trade margin on anti-cancer drugs at 30 percent of the MRP, which is expected to result in annual savings of approximately Rs 2,500 crore to patients.



A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said that the Centre's response was insufficient and flagged that a single saline drip was sold in market for Rs 270 while its actual cost was Rs 11.



"There is hardly anything to be happy about. There is actually nothing for the benefit of the patients," the bench observed as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, tried to explain the regime in place.