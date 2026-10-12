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What happens to your US retirement fund when you move back to India?

Mon, 12 October 2026
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18:20
Kindly note that this illustration generated using Microsoft Copilot has only been posted for representational purposes.
Kindly note that this illustration generated using Microsoft Copilot has only been posted for representational purposes.
Well, you don't have to liquidate your 401k or IRA just because you are moving back to India.

The money can stay right where it is and keep growing in the US market.

If your balance is over $7,000, your employer will usually let you leave it in their plan.

A better option, though, is changing it into a personal IRA (individual retirement account) so you have total control over the investments from abroad.
 
Just try to avoid cashing it out early if you can. If you pull the money before you turn 59-and-a-half, the IRS will charge you a 10 per cent early withdrawal penalty on top of standard income taxes, which usually means they withhold around 30 per cent of that amount.

Meanwhile, in India, for the first two or three years, you will likely be classified as RNOR (resident but not ordinarily resident).

As long as you maintain that status and have any US income deposited into a US bank account rather than sending them straight to India, you won't owe Indian taxes on that money.

Once that initial period ends and you become a full resident and ordinarily resident, India will start taxing your worldwide income.

If you withdraw money then, you will have to use the US-India Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement to claim foreign tax credits so you aren't paying taxes twice on the same dollar.

One final thing to keep in mind is the US estate tax. If you aren't a US citizen and you live abroad, the tax exemption limit drops down to $60,000, which can create a massive tax headache for your heirs if you leave a large balance sitting in the US indefinitely.

-- REDIFF GET AHEAD

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