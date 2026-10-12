Watch the historic 2002 NatWest final on screen!

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Pic: PTI Photos/Rediff archives





"Doosra is ultimately an uplifting story about a country finding its voice and a young girl finding hers. At its core, it is India's new freedom story, not the political freedom of 1947, but rather an emotional freedom," said director Abhinay Deo.



"That day Sourav didn't just take off a cricket t-shirt; he shed the yoke of colonialism that India had shouldered for so many years after Independence. That day, a young girl in a small town in India proved that deep within each of us, lies a desire to live a free and fulfilling life."



Producer Masha Sajdeh, who shared the trailer, said, "It is a story about all of us, and each of us. We hope audiences will be entertained, moved and inspired to question long-held conventions."



Doosra is produced by Masha Sajdeh and Rohan Sajdeh, while Neeta Shah is co-producer.



The film's cast includes Plabita Borthakur, Ankur Vikal, Samidha Guru, Tvisha Seema and Krishna Gokani.



The story and screenplay is by Agnello Oswin Dias, with Ram Sampat composing the original score.





-- Rediff News

The trailer of filmmaker Abhinay Deo's upcoming film, which is set to release in theatres on October 23, dropped on Monday, with producer Masha Sajdeh sharing it on her Instagram account.Drawing from India's famous 2002 NatWest Final win against England, the film uses the historic cricket win to highlight the story of a young girl fighting against social rules.The NatWest final is best remembered for India captain Sourav Ganguly's celebration at Lord's, when he waved his shirt from the balcony, a defining moment in Indian cricket.In the film it becomes a source of inspiration for Tara, a young girl growing up in a conservative household. As she struggles to find her place in the world, watching Ganguly's celebration on television inspires her to stand up for herself, ANI reports.