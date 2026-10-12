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US national gets four-month jail for overstaying in UP

Mon, 12 October 2026
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A US national has been sentenced to four months and 15 days in jail for overstaying his tourist visa in India, police officials said on Monday.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate, Mukesh Yadav, also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the accused, Travis Anthony Phelan, a resident of Sacramento, California. In case of default in payment, he will have to undergo an additional month in jail.

The case was registered at Pharenda police station under Section 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act in connection with an incident reported on May 30, Additional SP Siddharth said.

According to case details, Phelan had entered India on a tourist visa but continued to stay in the country after its validity expired.

Police filed a chargesheet on June 29, following which the court convicted and sentenced him, he said, adding that Assistant Prosecution Officer Pravendra Kumar represented the prosecution.

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