'Unacceptable': CJP on Jantar Mantar being denotified as protest site

14:41

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convener Saurav Das on Monday said the government's decision to denotify Jantar Mantar as a protest site is "unacceptable", and they "do not accept this arbitrary decision".



The remarks came as Delhi Police denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated site for protests and named three new spots for holding such demonstrations, according to an official order.



"Unacceptable. Why is Narendra Modi scared of Jantar Mantar?" Das said in a post on X.



"The Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India. Did the Ministry of Home Affairs consult with the people of India? Were any stakeholders consulted? Were any organisations consulted?" he said.



Attacking the prime minister, he said that said soon the government would denotify India as a democracy.



"Take it in writing -- just how they are denotifying people's Jantar Mantar, the prime minister will soon denotify democracy in India. This move is a step towards that," Das said.



"We do not accept this arbitrary decision. It is an assault on people's fundamental right to protest and peaceful assembly. Now the whole country is becoming Jantar Mantar," he said.



Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar issued the standing order on October 11, naming Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in east Delhi as the new designated sites for protests and demonstrations.





