Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

'Unacceptable': CJP on Jantar Mantar being denotified as protest site

Mon, 12 October 2026
Share:
14:41
image
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convener Saurav Das on Monday said the government's decision to denotify Jantar Mantar as a protest site is "unacceptable", and they "do not accept this arbitrary decision".

The remarks came as Delhi Police denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated site for protests and named three new spots for holding such demonstrations, according to an official order.

"Unacceptable. Why is Narendra Modi scared of Jantar Mantar?" Das said in a post on X.

"The Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India. Did the Ministry of Home Affairs consult with the people of India? Were any stakeholders consulted? Were any organisations consulted?" he said.

Attacking the prime minister, he said that said soon the government would denotify India as a democracy.

"Take it in writing -- just how they are denotifying people's Jantar Mantar, the prime minister will soon denotify democracy in India. This move is a step towards that," Das said.

"We do not accept this arbitrary decision. It is an assault on people's fundamental right to protest and peaceful assembly. Now the whole country is becoming Jantar Mantar," he said.

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar issued the standing order on October 11, naming Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in east Delhi as the new designated sites for protests and demonstrations.


TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kolhapur man pushes girlfriend into gorge for refusing to marry him
LIVE! Kolhapur man pushes girlfriend into gorge for refusing to marry him

Jantar Mantar denotified for protests, there are the new sites
Jantar Mantar denotified for protests, there are the new sites

Delhi Police has officially denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site, instead naming Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground, and CBD Ground in east Delhi as the new venues for demonstrations. This decision, issued via a standing...

200 officers in your govt are in touch with us: Rahul to Modi
200 officers in your govt are in touch with us: Rahul to Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged CEC Gyanesh Kumar to resign and turn approver, stating the opposition's fight is against the "bigger powers" behind him.

Why CJI turned down Rahul, Kharge's meeting request
Why CJI turned down Rahul, Kharge's meeting request

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant declined a meeting request from opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, stating that discussing sub judice matters would violate judicial ethics and the principle of Separation of Powers....

2 merchant vessels with 22 Indians attacked in Hormuz
2 merchant vessels with 22 Indians attacked in Hormuz

Two merchant vessels with 22 Indian crew members were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz. One ship, MT Petro Dolphin, was hit by a drone, leaving two Indian seafarers missing. Another, MT Valthera, was struck by a projectile, but all 11...