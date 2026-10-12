SpiceJet's 40 Q400 aircraft pilots refuse to fly over pay dues

23:12

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Around 40 pilots of SpiceJet's Q400 aircraft fleet refused to fly till the airline cleared their salary dues, a stance that has been supported by pilots' grouping ALPA India, according to sources.



The budget carrier has been grappling with financial and operational headwinds for the past many months, and aviation watchdog DGCA is keeping a close tab on the airline.



The sources on Monday said that recently around 40 pilots who operate the Q400 planes refused to fly till their pending salary dues are paid.



Further details could not be immediately ascertained.



SpiceJet did not comment.



The airline has an operational fleet of 10 planes, including 2 Q400s, while 37 aircraft are parked, as per information available on the fleet tracking website planespotters.net.