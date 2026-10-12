Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Shraddha Walker murder case: Delhi court allows video testimony of WhatsApp, Google, Bumble officials

Mon, 12 October 2026
Share:
15:45
image
A Delhi court has allowed the prosecution to record through video conferencing the testimony of four foreign-based nodal officers of WhatsApp, Google and Bumble in the Shraddha Walker murder case, saying that securing their physical presence would entail undue delay and exorbitant expense.

Additional Sessions Judge Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi passed the order on an application filed by the prosecution seeking permission to examine the witnesses through video conferencing under the Electronic Evidence and Video Conferencing Rules, 2025.

In the order dated October 9, the court said, "Having considered the application and given that the above-named witnesses reside abroad, securing their physical attendance before this Court would entail undue delay and exorbitant expense. In the interest of an expeditious trial and justice, the application moved by the prosecution is allowed."

The four witnesses include Adrian Silvera, nodal officer of WhatsApp LLC and Meta Platforms Inc; Shelby Smith and Arti Sheth, nodal officers of Google LLC and Gmail, respectively; and Luke Mitsi, nodal officer and law enforcement operations manager of Bumble Group.

The court noted that the witnesses, who are based in the United States and the United Kingdom, were required to tender evidence by way of affidavits and allowing their testimony through video conferencing would facilitate an expeditious trial.

The court directed that their testimonies be recorded one witness per day, commencing December 1, 2026. The court's coordinator will prepare a schedule in coordination with the prosecution, defence counsel and the coordinators at the respective remote locations.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Retail inflation rises to 5.54% in Sept on costlier food items
LIVE! Retail inflation rises to 5.54% in Sept on costlier food items

INDIA bloc MPs holds 'March for Democracy' to SC
INDIA bloc MPs holds 'March for Democracy' to SC

The INDIA bloc opposition MPs initiated a "March for Democracy" to the Supreme Court, intending to file a petition against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged "vote chori."

SC contradicts EC on Form 6 amid row over SIR
SC contradicts EC on Form 6 amid row over SIR

The Supreme Court clarified on Monday that it had not adjudicated on the new Form 6, used for inclusion in electoral rolls, during its hearing on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. This clarification comes...

Jantar Mantar denotified for protests, these are the new sites
Jantar Mantar denotified for protests, these are the new sites

Delhi Police has officially denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site, instead naming Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground, and CBD Ground in east Delhi as the new venues for demonstrations. This decision, issued via a standing...

200 officers in your govt are in touch with us: Rahul to Modi
200 officers in your govt are in touch with us: Rahul to Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged CEC Gyanesh Kumar to resign and turn approver, stating the opposition's fight is against the "bigger powers" behind him.