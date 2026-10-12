Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Saif Ali Khan makes his Instagram debut

Mon, 12 October 2026
Share:
16:25
Photograph: Kind courtesy Saif Ali Khan/Instagram
Photograph: Kind courtesy Saif Ali Khan/Instagram
Saif Ali Khan is now officially an Instagram-chiller! The actor has made a quiet debut on the social media platform, and has done so in a classy manner. Posting a couple of pictures of himself in the Pataudi library, looking quite suave, Saif captioned them, 'Judging books by their cover.' 

Wonder if it was his better half, Kareena Kapoor, who encouraged him to finally make his social media debut, or if his older kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, motivated him to take the plunge.

While his followers are steadily increasing, Saif is following just one person: His wife, Kareena. 

In 2026, the National Award-winning actor appeared in two films, playing the lead in both. In Pulkit's Netflix social thriller, Kartavya, he played an honest cop investigating a high-profile murder. 

In Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, Saif played a blind man protecting a young girl from being killed by a psychopath, played by Akshay Kumar. Despite bringing Saif and Akshay together again in these unusual roles, Haiwaan received a poor response at the box office.

-- REDIFF MOVIES

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Retail inflation rises to 5.54% in Sept on costlier food items
LIVE! Retail inflation rises to 5.54% in Sept on costlier food items

INDIA bloc MPs holds 'March for Democracy' to SC
INDIA bloc MPs holds 'March for Democracy' to SC

The INDIA bloc opposition MPs initiated a "March for Democracy" to the Supreme Court, intending to file a petition against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged "vote chori."

SC contradicts EC on Form 6 amid row over SIR
SC contradicts EC on Form 6 amid row over SIR

The Supreme Court clarified on Monday that it had not adjudicated on the new Form 6, used for inclusion in electoral rolls, during its hearing on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. This clarification comes...

Jantar Mantar denotified for protests, these are the new sites
Jantar Mantar denotified for protests, these are the new sites

Delhi Police has officially denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site, instead naming Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground, and CBD Ground in east Delhi as the new venues for demonstrations. This decision, issued via a standing...

200 officers in your govt are in touch with us: Rahul to Modi
200 officers in your govt are in touch with us: Rahul to Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged CEC Gyanesh Kumar to resign and turn approver, stating the opposition's fight is against the "bigger powers" behind him.