Saif Ali Khan makes his Instagram debut

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Photograph: Kind courtesy Saif Ali Khan/Instagram

Saif Ali Khan is now officially an Instagram-chiller! The actor has made a quiet debut on the social media platform, and has done so in a classy manner. Posting a couple of pictures of himself in the Pataudi library, looking quite suave, Saif captioned them, 'Judging books by their cover.'



Wonder if it was his better half, Kareena Kapoor, who encouraged him to finally make his social media debut, or if his older kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, motivated him to take the plunge.



While his followers are steadily increasing, Saif is following just one person: His wife, Kareena.



In 2026, the National Award-winning actor appeared in two films, playing the lead in both. In Pulkit's Netflix social thriller, Kartavya, he played an honest cop investigating a high-profile murder.



In Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, Saif played a blind man protecting a young girl from being killed by a psychopath, played by Akshay Kumar. Despite bringing Saif and Akshay together again in these unusual roles, Haiwaan received a poor response at the box office.



-- REDIFF MOVIES