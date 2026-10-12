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Retail inflation rises to 5.54% in Sept on costlier food items

Mon, 12 October 2026
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Retail inflation rose to 5.54 percent in September, mainly due to costlier food items, according to government data released on Monday.

The Consumer Price Index-based inflation was at 4.83 percent in August.

The inflation figure for September is the highest in the new index series released in January.

Inflation in the food basket rose to 7.74 percent from 5.97 percent the previous month.

Last week, the Reserve Bank hiked the benchmark lending rate (repo) by 25 basis points to 5.50 percent amid inflationary concerns.

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