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Rahul, Kharge file plea in SC against SIR irregularities

Mon, 12 October 2026
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18:55
AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge with Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi inside a bus during the INDIA bloc-led protest march to the Supreme Court on Monday./Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo
AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge with Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi inside a bus during the INDIA bloc-led protest march to the Supreme Court on Monday./Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and others on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court over alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The plea has also been filed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Trnamool Congress Party (TMC) MP Saugata Roy, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party (Pawar) (NCP-SCP) leader Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut, Congress Party of India's (CPI) D Raja, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Majhi, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML leader) E T Mohammed Basheer.

The petition was filed in the evening, according to the Supreme Court website.

Opposition MPs and leaders, accompanied by hundreds of supporters and activists, on Monday started their "March for Democracy" to the Supreme Court to submit a petition on their "vote chori" charge and against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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