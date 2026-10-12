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Rahul Gandhi compares protests against CEC to /Lord Shiva's Tandav'

Mon, 12 October 2026
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Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday compared the ongoing demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar to "Lord Shiva's Tandav" and asserted that no formal planning was needed for the movement.

He said the protest did not depend on a fixed plan and would continue in different forms.

He referenced an earlier sit-in protest at Akashvani Bhavan and said the original plan was to travel by bus, sit at a location and get arrested, but they changed it when the police did not allow them to proceed.

Addressing a press conference at AICC HQ in the national capital ahead of the INDIA bloc march to the Supreme Court against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Gandhi said, "My sister tells me that we should make a plan. So I told my sister, 'You are not understanding the point. This is Tandav. This is Lord Shiva's dance. There is no planning in this. Today we are going to the Supreme Court; tomorrow it will be something else.  What do you think? Did we make a plan at Akashvani Bhavan?

"The plan was that we would go by bus, sit there, and get arrested. The police wouldn't let us go. So we changed the plan. Did the result come from the plan, or did it come from the non-plan? There is no need for any plan. This dance is ongoing. This is Lord Shiva's dance going on. In this, anyone can join Shiva's procession (Shiv ki Baraat). Anyone who wants to join, can come," he said. 

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