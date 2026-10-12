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PVR-INOX, Cinepolis boycott Jailer 2's Hindi version

Mon, 12 October 2026
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Rajinikanth in Jailer 2
Rajinikanth in Jailer 2
In what could be seen as a big blow to Rajinikanth's North Indian fans, the Hindi-dubbed version of his new film Jailer 2 will not get a wide release in North India. 

According to a report in Indian Express, the Hindi-dubbed version of Jailer 2 will not be released in major multiplex chains like PVR INOX and Cinepolis. In fact, even the Tamil version will not be screened at these multiplex chains in North India. 

The main reason cited for this is that Sun Pictures, which is producing Jailer 2, has opted for an OTT deal that ensures the film will arrive on streaming platforms just four weeks after its theatrical release on October 15. This goes against the stipulations of major multiplex chains, which require films to maintain a window of at least eight weeks between their theatrical and OTT releases. 

While the Hindi version of Jailer 2 may skip theatres affiliated with PVR INOX and Cinepolis, it is still expected to release in smaller and independent cinemas.

-- REDIFF MOVIES

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