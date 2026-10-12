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President Murmu appoints Guvs to 5 states

Mon, 12 October 2026
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President Droupadi Murmu on Monday appointed governors to five states and announced changes involving three existing governors.

Om Prakash Mathur, currently the Governor of Sikkim, has been appointed Governor of Keralam, while Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who holds the gubernatorial post in Keralam, will take over as Governor of Tamil Nadu.

Braj Mohan Ram has been appointed Governor of Odisha, while Dr Sudha Yadav will serve as Governor of Karnataka.

Dr Dhal Singh Bisen has been appointed Governor of Uttarakhand, and Dushyant Gautam will succeed Mathur as Governor of Sikkim.

The appointments involve changes in the gubernatorial leadership of six states, with Odisha and Karnataka also receiving new governors.

According to the announcement, the appointments will take effect from the dates on which the appointees assume charge of their respective offices. -- Rediff News

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