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Power bank fires on flights: Dos and Don'ts

Mon, 12 October 2026
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The cabin crew promptly detected smoke and doused the fire, ensuring the safety of approximately 180 passengers and seven crew members. Photograph: Screen grab/X
The cabin crew promptly detected smoke and doused the fire, ensuring the safety of approximately 180 passengers and seven crew members. Photograph: Screen grab/X
A power bank catching fire in an aircraft has become quite common recently. An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai on October 11 was diverted to Hyderabad after passengers saw fire in the overhead luggage area and alerted the staff. Initial reports indicate a passenger's power bank as the cause of the fire.

This is just five months after another IndiGo flight was evacuated at Chandigarh due to a power bank catching fire.

The latest incident involved IndiGo flight 6E 6115 which was flying from Delhi to Chennai. The aircraft made a safe landing and the airline provided another aircraft to transport passengers to Chennai.

IndiGo stated in relation to IndiGo flight 6E 6115 that smoke emanated from a passenger's personal electronic device and the cabin crew responded quickly to extinguish the fire in accordance with established safety procedures for such situations.

A similar incident occurred at Gimhae International Airport in South Korea in January of last year when Air Busan aircraft had to evacuate all 176 passengers.

With such incidents occurring frequently in aircrafts, it is important to understand how such incidents can be avoided.

Follow these guidelines to reduce the potential for a power bank fire on a flight.

Carry power banks in your cabin baggage

Power banks and spare lithium-ion batteries must be carried in cabin baggage; they cannot be placed in checked-in baggage. If a fire occurs as a result of an electronic device, the cabin crew will be able to respond to the situation faster than they would if the fire was in the aircraft's cargo hold.

Place power banks where they are easily accessible

When carrying power banks with you, place them in areas where they will be easily accessible. In both the IndiGo incident on October 11 and the Busan incident, the fire started with power banks stored in overhead luggage compartments.

Also, since last three months, the cabin crew announcements mention that the power banks must not kept in overhead bins but with the passengers near their seats.

Follow the airline's current storage guidelines.

Do not charge your phone with a power bank after takeoff

Do not assume that since you have charged your phone using a power bank while flying without incident, this practice poses no risk. Airlines worldwide have placed limits on charging phones with power banks.

Before flying, Indian passengers should check with the latest Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and airline guidelines regarding the use of power banks to charge mobile phones, laptops, or other electronic gadgets or to charge power banks from an aircraft's power source.

Never bring a damaged, bulging or malfunctioning power bank onboard a flight

Ensure that your power bank has no signs of damage (e.g., bulging casing, cracks, leaks, faulty charging ports) or emits no unusual odours prior to boarding a flight. This applies equally to batteries used in electronic devices that you carry with you on board.

Such batteries/power banks pose a threat of accidental fires regardless of whether or not the damage is obvious.

Do not attempt to open/repair electronic devices yourself

Always use replacement parts from reliable suppliers when repairing damaged items. Purchase your power banks from reputable manufacturers. Low-cost/first copy/poorly-made power banks from unreliable sources may not provide adequate protection against overheating/short-circuits for your devices/power banks.

Ensure that you purchase such items from authorised retailers. Verify the manufacturer's identification info, battery capacity and relevant safety certifications.

Do not purchase products that lack clear labeling or specifications.

-- Rediff News

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