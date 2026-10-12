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Power bank catches fire onboard Chennai-bound IndiGo flight

Mon, 12 October 2026
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08:48
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A passenger's power bank kept on the overhead bin of a Chennai-bound IndiGo plane caught fire on Sunday, following which the aircraft was diverted to Hyderabad airport where it landed safely, according to sources.

The aircraft was operating the flight 6E 6115 from Delhi to Chennai and there were around 180 passengers and seven crew members onboard, the sources said.

"IndiGo flight 6E 6115, operating from Delhi to Chennai on October 11, 2026, was diverted to Hyderabad after smoke was detected from a customer's personal electronic device. The cabin crew responded promptly, and the situation was brought under control," IndiGo said in a statement.

"In line with established protocols, the pilots diverted the flight and landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad," it added.

Sources said smoke was detected from the overhead bin of the aircraft and a power bank had caught fire. The cabin crew doused the fire, they added.

In nearly a year, this is at least the third incident of a power bank catching fire onboard an IndiGo aircraft.

The flight was operated with an A321 aircraft, as per information from flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

The airline said an alternative aircraft was arranged for the passengers to continue the journey to Chennai.

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