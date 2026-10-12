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Police, BSF conduct joint march in J-K's Samba

Mon, 12 October 2026
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The police and the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday conducted a joint road march along the border belt in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district to strengthen security arrangements and enhance coordination between the two forces, officials said.

The march was conducted by Samba Police, led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Samba Anuj Kumar, along the border road falling under the jurisdiction of Ghagwal Police Station, to assess security arrangements, maintain a visible security presence and ensure effective surveillance of sensitive stretches, they said.

The exercise also aimed at instilling a sense of security among residents of border areas and reviewing the deployment of security personnel, they said.

Top officials of police, BSF and special operational group, besides station house officer Ghagwal police station, the in-charge of Rajpura police post and officials heading border police posts at Babbar Nallah, Mawa and Lala Chak participated in the march.

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