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NEET-PG round 1 counselling begins today, Oct 12

Mon, 12 October 2026
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Image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanket Mishra/Pexels
Image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanket Mishra/Pexels
According to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the registration window for Round 1 of NEET-PG Counselling 2026  will commence today, October 12, 2026. 

To register, applicants can log in to the official website, mcc.nic.in, to apply for admission to postgraduate medical programmes.

After registering, candidates must fill their choice of colleges and postgraduate medical courses.

Eligible candidates may register for Round 1 of counselling and pay the fees by October 21,2026 by 3 pm IST.

The results for NEET-PG 2026 Round 1 seat allotment will be announced on October 24, 2026.

-REDIFF GETAHEAD

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