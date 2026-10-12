NEET-PG round 1 counselling begins today, Oct 12

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Image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanket Mishra/Pexels

After registering, candidates must fill their choice of colleges and postgraduate medical courses.



Eligible candidates may register for Round 1 of counselling and pay the fees by October 21,2026 by 3 pm IST.



The results for NEET-PG 2026 Round 1 seat allotment will be announced on October 24, 2026.



-REDIFF GETAHEAD

According to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the registration window for Round 1 of NEET-PG Counselling 2026 will commence today, October 12, 2026.To register, applicants can log in to the official website, mcc.nic.in, to apply for admission to postgraduate medical programmes.