National Law School Admission Test to be held on April 25, 2027

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Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy NLSIU





-REDIFF GETAHEAD

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, has announced the dates for National Law School Admission Test (NLSAT) 2027.Performance in NLSAT will help determine admission to its BA (Hons), three-year LLB (Hons), Master of Public Policy (MPP) and PhD programmes for the academic year 2027-28.The NLSAT 2027 is scheduled for April 25, 2027.The application for NLSAT 2027 will commence in November 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms online. The last date to submit applications will be March 23, 2027. The academic session will commence July 1, 2027.As per the official announcement, the NLSU will admit up to 120 students to the three-year LLB programme and 60 students each to the BA (Hons) programme and MPP programmes. There will be a total of eight seats for PhD aspirants including four seats for law and four for social sciences, humanities and public policy.