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Mumbai airport operator defers shifting of intl flights

Mon, 12 October 2026
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Mumbai airport operator MIAL has told airlines that the proposed rationalisation of international flights, including partially shifting operations to Navi Mumbai airport, has been deferred by a few weeks, sources said.

Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports are part of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), which has asked airlines to cut 33 per cent of their international flights to Navi Mumbai airport or discontinue them by October 25.

With airlines opposing the proposal, the civil aviation ministry convened a meeting of the stakeholders on October 6 to discuss the issue wherein the ministry had suggested delaying the implementation.

Against this backdrop, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) has informed airlines that it has decided to defer the traffic rationalisation plan by a few weeks, citing assurance that the industry would work towards a solution to support the redevelopment programme, sources said.

AAHL, which is set to start renovations to Mumbai airport's Terminal 1, has not commented, and it has proposed partially shifting flight operations.

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