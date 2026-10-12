Mediators working on truce in Tata group

After months of simmering tensions between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons, mediators are making a fresh bid to bridge the divide in order to avoid a prolonged legal battle.
According to a report in The Financial Express, some executives and external mediators are exploring a possible common ground to find an amicable solution in order to prevent further damage to the Tata Group's credibility and brand equity.
One element, however, appears increasingly settled.
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran is "here to stay", according to people familiar with the developments, the news report said.
The optimal outcome would therefore be a compromise between Chandrasekaran and Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata.
The alternative is a potentially protracted legal battle that may eventually produce a winner but could inflict lasting damage on the group and its brand.
--REDIFF NEWS