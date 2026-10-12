Mediators working on truce in Tata group

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Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff





--REDIFF NEWS

After months of simmering tensions between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons, mediators are making a fresh bid to bridge the divide in order to avoid a prolonged legal battle.According to a report in The Financial Express, some executives and external mediators are exploring a possible common ground to find an amicable solution in order to prevent further damage to the Tata Group's credibility and brand equity.One element, however, appears increasingly settled.Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran is "here to stay", according to people familiar with the developments, the news report said.The optimal outcome would therefore be a compromise between Chandrasekaran and Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata.The alternative is a potentially protracted legal battle that may eventually produce a winner but could inflict lasting damage on the group and its brand.