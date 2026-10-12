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Man linked to banned Maoist outfit held in Jharkhand's Chatra

Mon, 12 October 2026
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A man allegedly linked to the banned Maoist outfit Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) was arrested with arms and ammunition in Jharkhand's Chatra district, the police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Mukesh Ganjhu, a resident of Latehar district, during a raid near Sai Nath Line Hotel within Sadar police station limits on Sunday, they said.

A country-made pistol, 60 cartridges and two empty shells were recovered from his possession, a senior police officer said.

"We arrested Ganjhu while he was planning to carry out subversive activities in the area. Initially, police caught him with a country-made pistol and 10 cartridges. Subsequently, based on inputs provided by him, 50 more cartridges and two empty shells were recovered from a deserted place," Chatra SP Animesh Naithany told reporters.

During interrogation, Ganjhu told investigators that a TSPC member had given him a weapon and ammunition to keep about six months ago. 

He was also tasked with conducting reconnaissance of important people, the SP said.

The accused also revealed that the plan was to spread terror and collect levy, and that he was in contact with the Rahul Dubey gang, another official said.

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