Madhuri Dixit to host Kon Honaar Crorepati, Sonali Bendre features as first guest

Madhuri Dixit to host Kon Honaar Crorepati. Photograph: Kind courtesy SonyLiv
Madhuri Dixit is all set to host the upcoming season of Kon Honaar Crorepati
, the Marathi version of the popular quiz show on October 12.
The show has previously been hosted by male actors, including Sachin Khedekar, Swapnil Joshi and director Nagraj Manjule.
Madhuri will be the first female host of the quiz reality show. And Sonali Bendre features as the first guest on the show.
The eighth season of Kon Honar Crorepati
will air on Sony Marathi and Sony LIV at 9 pm IST Monday to Saturday.
Previously, Madhuri has served as a judge on dance-based programmes such as Dance Deewane
and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
.
Hosting Kon Honaar Crorepati
marks a new milestone in the actor's career.
-REDIFF MOVIES