Madhuri Dixit to host Kon Honaar Crorepati, Sonali Bendre features as first guest

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Madhuri Dixit to host Kon Honaar Crorepati. Photograph: Kind courtesy SonyLiv





-REDIFF MOVIES

Madhuri Dixit is all set to host the upcoming season of, the Marathi version of the popular quiz show on October 12.The show has previously been hosted by male actors, including Sachin Khedekar, Swapnil Joshi and director Nagraj Manjule.Madhuri will be the first female host of the quiz reality show. And Sonali Bendre features as the first guest on the show.The eighth season ofwill air on Sony Marathi and Sony LIV at 9 pm IST Monday to Saturday.Previously, Madhuri has served as a judge on dance-based programmes such asandHostingmarks a new milestone in the actor's career.