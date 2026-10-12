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LIVE! 'PM will denotify democracy tomorrow'

Mon, 12 October 2026
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Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday slammed the decision to denotify Jantar Mantar in Delhi as a designated protest site and warned "ab poora desh Jantar Mantar banega" (entire nation will turn into Jantar Mantar).

A standing order issued on October 11 by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar named Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in east Delhi as the new designated sites for protests and demonstrations.

"They have removed Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site. Yes, it's no a longer protest site as anyway it was turned into a war zone by the coward dictator. Ab poora desh Jantar Mantar banega!," Dipke said in a post on X.

In another post, Dipke said Prime Minister Narendra Modi could "denotify democracy" next.

"Today, Modi denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site. Tomorrow, he will denotify democracy itself. The dictator's problem was never the protest site. It was the very idea of people protesting," Dipke said on social media.

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