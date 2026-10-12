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Kritika Kamra is back on X, says Instagram censors her

Mon, 12 October 2026
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16:25
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra
Actor Kritika Kamra has returned to X after going off the platform in December 2025.

Taking to her X account, Kritika wrote "Back to this hellhole of a platform to amplify truthful voices because @instagram is censoring me and because I feel HOPE again. We, the people, are in this together. To everyone fighting the good fight for our rights and our constitution, I salute you and I'm deeply grateful."

It is not clear what posts by Kritika were censored by Instagram but from her latest post it looks like the Matka King actress was supporting the recent Cockroach Janata Party protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Kritika is known for voicing her views against the government.

During the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act Kritika had tweeted "Please let's stop calling them pro CAA. Let's call them what they are - Anti Muslim. They don't give a damn about CAA, they just hate the fact that Muslims have the same rights as them."

--REDIFF NEWS

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