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Keralam Cong targets CJI on X, deletes post after row

Mon, 12 October 2026
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22:04
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant/ANI Photo/File image
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant/ANI Photo/File image
A post against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant from the official Congress Keralam 'X' account went viral on Monday, drawing sharp criticism on social media, before being deleted. 

The party subsequently removed the person responsible from the post.

In a statement, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph said the person responsible for posting the controversial message against the Chief Justice of India on the party's official 'X' account had been removed from the charge.

Joseph said the post was made without the knowledge, consent or consultation of the KPCC leadership.

"The KPCC will examine the circumstances under which such a post was made," he said.

He clarified that the Congress party had no disagreement with regard to the impartiality of the judiciary.

Social media posts expressing views contrary to this position did not reflect the stand of the KPCC leadership, Joseph added.

Earlier, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju posted a screenshot of the now-deleted post and slammed the Congress over the issue, saying he had previously warned that the judiciary would be the party's next target.

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