Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Keralam Assembly passes resolution for removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Mon, 12 October 2026
Share:
13:25
image
The Keralam Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a resolution seeking the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid a raging controversy over the SIR of electoral rolls, with top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spearheading an aggressive agitation against the official.

The resolution, perhaps the first such in the country, was moved by Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

It contended that there were serious concerns regarding the voter roll revisions, the disenfranchisement of eligible voters, and the impartiality of the Election Commission, all of which cannot be ignored.

The resolution sought to address the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and immediate restoration of the voting rights of all eligible voters who have been wrongfully excluded.

In addition to that, it also sought reconstitution of the Election Commissioners' selection committee to include the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and the Chief Justice of India, "to ensure the independence and credibility of the institution".

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'I wish I had a daughter like Neha Bora'
LIVE! 'I wish I had a daughter like Neha Bora'

200 officers in your govt are in touch with us: Rahul to Modi
200 officers in your govt are in touch with us: Rahul to Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged CEC Gyanesh Kumar to resign and turn approver, stating the opposition's fight is against the "bigger powers" behind him.

'Yeh mera mudda nahin hai': CJI on protests against CEC
'Yeh mera mudda nahin hai': CJI on protests against CEC

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has clarified that the ongoing protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the resulting restrictions in Delhi fall under law and order, not his judicial purview.

Over 30,000 police deployed in Delhi ahead of Oppn march
Over 30,000 police deployed in Delhi ahead of Oppn march

Delhi is under stringent security as over 30,000 personnel are deployed for an opposition protest march to the Supreme Court against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Modi govt waging war against citizens to protect Gyanesh: Dipke
Modi govt waging war against citizens to protect Gyanesh: Dipke

CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke has launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government, saying it is shielding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.