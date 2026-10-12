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J'khand: Several hurt during BJP Mahila Morcha procession to Cong office

Mon, 12 October 2026
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18:46
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Stones were thrown, and several people were injured after a protest march by the BJP women's wing reached a Congress party office here in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said.

The Mahila Morcha took out the rally demanding the arrest of a Congress MP who was dismissed from his position as a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University for his alleged involvement in the sexual harassment of students.

The clash broke out when the procession, which was taken out from G Town Maidan, reached outside the Congress's district headquarters.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the clash occurred between workers of both parties after some unwanted elements started throwing stones from the procession. Some workers from both sides sustained minor injuries," Jamshedpur (City) SP Lalit Meena said.

Police have initiated a detailed investigation into the matter and are analysing video and audio clips to identify those "unwanted elements", Meena said, adding that the situation is currently under control.

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