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Jantar Mantar denotified as protest site, police names 3 new venues

Mon, 12 October 2026
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The Delhi Police has denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated site for protests and named three new spots for holding such demonstrations, according to an official order.

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar issued the standing order on October 11, naming Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in east Delhi as the new designated sites for protests and demonstrations.

The move comes amid heightened security arrangements in the national capital following calls to gather for protests at Jantar Mantar. 

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