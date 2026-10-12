India leads world in demonstrations for fifth straight year

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Police baton-charge to disperse the crowd ahead of the protest called by the CJP at Connaught Place, in New Delhi, October 10, 2026. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

According to data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), a US-based nonprofit that tracks political violence and demonstrations in real time, India has accounted for the largest share of demonstrations worldwide for five consecutive years.





According to the data, the country recorded 18,074 demonstrations in 2026 through September, accounting for 17.5 per cent of the global total.





Over the past 10 years, demonstrations peaked at 22,130 in 2024 -- the year of the general election -- before easing to 20,606 in 2025.





Over the last couple of years, India's share of global demonstrations has risen, according to the data.





Meanwhile the US share has declined.





In 2020, India accounted for 10.6 per cent of demonstrations worldwide, rising to 16.4 per cent in 2024 and 17.5 per cent in 2026 through September.





The US share fell from 16.2 per cent in 2020 to 7.8 per cent in 2024, before inching up to 11.2 per cent in 2026 through September.





Pakistan ranked behind India and the US in the global comparison.





ACLED defines demonstrations as public gatherings in which people assemble to express views, grievances or demands. The category includes protests, rallies and marches, including violent protests, but excludes mob violence.





- REDIFF NEWS with inputs from Business Standard