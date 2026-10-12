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INDIA bloc to march to SC despite CJI refusing a meeting

Mon, 12 October 2026
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09:30
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High Security is in place in Central Delhi as the INDIA bloc is set to lead a protest march to the Supreme Court against the electoral irregularities and demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Officer, calling on citizens across the country to join the agitation.

Security has been tightened with barricades at multiple locations, and entry and exit at certain metro stations will remain closed from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM on October 12, 2026, for security reasons. Security personnel have been deployed at Barakhamba Road, near Mandi House. RAF (Rapid Action Force) and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel are also deployed along with Delhi Police personnel.

Due to security reasons, the entry and exit of several metro stations will remain closed till 4 PM. These are Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, Barakhamba Road.

On Sunday, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi called on other opposition parties to join the protest march.

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